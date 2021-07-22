Man dies after falling off e-scooter in Twickenham
- Published
A man has died in hospital one week after falling off an electric scooter.
The 53-year-old was found on Heath Road, Twickenham, and taken to hospital last Thursday in a life-threatening condition.
The victim's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place. Police do not believe another vehicle was involved.
It comes amid calls for a ban on e-scooters after several incidents across London.
A three-year-old girl sustained life-changing injuries in a south London park on Monday when she struck by an e-scooter.
On Sunday, 16-year-old Junior Shay Alexander died after his e-scooter crashed with a car in Bromley, south-east London.
According to the National Federation of the Blind UK, there have been 10 serious injuries as a result of collisions in 2021.
It is currently against the law to use private scooters in public areas because they do not always have visible rear red lights, number plates or signalling ability.
Rental e-scooters have additional safety features with a maximum speed of 12.5mph, which is below the 15.5mph limit set by the Department for Transport.