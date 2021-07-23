Hyde Park £205m mansion makeover gets go-ahead
- Published
A billionaire has been given permission to re-build a nine-floor private mansion overlooking Hyde Park.
Hong Kong-based property developer Cheung Chung-kiu gained permission to partly demolish and reconstruct 2-8A Rutland Gate, Knightsbridge.
Mr Chung-kiu bought the 5,800 sqm (62,000 sq ft) property for £205m last year - the most expensive property ever sold in the UK.
Westminster Council said the plans fall outside a ban on new homes over 200sqm.
The seven-storey property was built as four grand family homes before being converted into one house in the 1980s.
The previous owner had been Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz of Saudi Arabia who died in 2011.
The new home, complete with extended two floors of basement two-level basement for Mr Chung-kiu's collection of luxury cars.
In 2019 the council imposed a ban on "monopoly board-style" residences over 200sqm to free up space for affordable homes.
As this site was previously a single dwelling, planning rules allow it to be replaced, Westminster Council said.
A spokesperson for Westminster Council said: "This year the council introduced a policy which will prevent the construction of new homes over 200 sq metres.
"This policy does not apply to the redevelopment of existing single dwellings.
"Building the right type of homes for people to live in is a priority for the council and Westminster has delivered over 725 new affordable homes since 2017."
The proposed redevelopment will raise close to £1m in Community Infrastructure Levy - use by local councils and metro mayors to support the local area.
The 45-bedroom house is just south of Kensington Gardens and 68 of its 116 windows have a park view.
The property previously was granted planning permission to be converted into 13 flats but has been vacant for at least 10 years.
The overall height of the building will increase from 41.7m to 46.5m.
The plans for the building were voted through unanimously at a Westminster planning committee meeting on 20 July.
Mr Chung-kiu is estimated to have a personal fortune of between £1bn and £1.5bn and is chairman of property development company CC Land.
The company bought the Cheesegrater skyscraper in the City of London for £1.15bn in 2017.