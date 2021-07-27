Whipps Cross Hospital cancels operations after flooding
- Published
A hospital in east London has cancelled planned surgery and outpatient appointments after heavy rain on Sunday caused flooding.
Whipps Cross Hospital had been forced to move about 100 patients to different facilities following loss of power.
Ceiling panels on the maternity ward also collapsed.
A hospital spokesperson said "the majority" of procedures were being provided at other hospitals and some appointments would be held virtually.
Affected patients will be contacted by their clinical teams.
The hospital spokesperson said: "We are keeping the situation under constant review.
"We would like to thank patients for their understanding and remind the public to check our visiting arrangements before coming in. Further updates will be provided as the situation changes."
The heavy rainfall on 25 July caused flooding in areas of the hospital, causing damage to buildings, the electrical system and a loss of power.
A major incident was declared, with some wards being evacuated and ambulances diverted to other hospital emergency departments.
The two other hospitals in the same NHS Trust - Newham and St Bartholomew's - are fully operational after suffering some flooding on Sunday.
The Met Office has issued further warnings over rain and thunderstorms in England and Scotland over the next three days.