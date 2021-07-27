Wood Green: Met Police should investigate death of handcuffed man
The Met Police should investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man two days after he was handcuffed by officers, a watchdog has decided.
The man was handcuffed following reports he had a knife and was behaving "erratically" in Wood Green, north London, on Thursday, the Met said.
He died in hospital two days later after his condition deteriorated.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the Met should carry out its own investigation.
On Thursday, police were called to a home in James Gardens at 20:10 BST following concerns for the welfare of a man.
The Met said officers found the man in "clear distress" and tried to calm him down before realising he required medical help.
Officers feared the man may harm himself or other people so placed him briefly in handcuffs, the force added.
He was then taken to hospital by ambulance and died just before 19:00 on Saturday.
'Shock and concern'
Det Ch Insp Aman Dhaliwal is overseeing the investigation for the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).
He said the Met alerted the IOPC "as soon as the man was taken unwell" and later submitted a formal referral.
The IOPC referred the investigation back "to be progressed locally" by the Met after being "presented with all of the available evidence", he said.
Mr Dhaliwal added: "I recognise that the deceased was a man with strong ties to his community, and that his untimely loss has caused considerable shock and concern.
"I would ask that people please refrain from speculating on the circumstances surrounding his death, both out of respect for his family, and to avoid causing upset in the community before all of the facts have been established."
The man's family are being supported by a family liaison officer.