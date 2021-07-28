Thomas Cromwell: Historic letters reveal details of London mansion
Details of a mansion lived in by King Henry VIII's chief minister have been revealed in a new study.
Letters, leases, surveys and inventories were scrutinised by an expert to gain an insight into Thomas Cromwell's Tudor homes.
The mansion in the City of London cost at least £1,600 to build.
Historian Dr Nick Holder carried out the research which has been published in the Journal of the British Archaeological Association.
By 1535, the home had become one of the largest and most palatial private residences in the City, featuring 58 rooms as well as servants garrets and a large garden.
The mansion would have acted as a family home, administrative base and venue for entertainment.
Dr Holder, of the University of Exeter, said the mansion was "the place Cromwell went back to at night after being with Henry VIII at court and just got on with the hard graft of running the country".
Visitors would have been guided up the large stair towers to one of the first-floor halls decorated with tapestry hangings, the parlour or the ladies' parlour.
Cromwell's personal armoury, including several hundred sets of plate amour for infantry, nearly 100 helmets and head-pieces, 759 bows and hundreds of sheaves of arrows, was also kept at the property.
Dr Holder said Cromwell had also appeared to have undertaken a "land grab", confiscating a 22ft (6.7m) strip of land to enlarge his garden - possibly to feature a bowling alley and tennis court.
Who was Thomas Cromwell?
- Born around 1485 in Putney, south-west London, where his family ran a brewery
- Ran away from home aged about 15 to seek his fortune
- Spends time travelling around Europe before returning to England
- Begins working for Cardinal Wolsey, Henry VIII's powerful first minister, before later becoming the King's most trusted servant following his marriage to Anne Boleyn
- After engineering Anne Boleyn's execution, he arranges Henry's disastrous marriage to Anne of Cleeves
- Executed at the Tower of London after being charged with treason and corruption
A room-by-room analysis was also carried out of Cromwell's previous London home, a neighbouring 14-room townhouse.
Dr Holder said the documents had given an intriguing look into Cromwell's religious outlook.
"We think of Cromwell as Henry VIII's henchman, carrying out his policy, including closing down the monasteries, and we know that by about 1530 Cromwell became one of the new Evangelical Protestants," he explained.
"But when you look at the inventory of his house in the 1520s, he doesn't seem such a religious radical, he seems more of a traditional English Catholic."
The documents relating to the homes had been held in the archives of the Draper's Company, which had bought the mansion after Cromwell's death in 1540.