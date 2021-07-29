Angela Gulbenkian: Art dealer jailed over £1m theft
- Published
An art dealer who stole more than £1m to maintain a "lavish" lifestyle has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
German socialite Angela Gulbenkian pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of theft totalling £1,111,484.
She admitted to fraudulently selling an 81kg (179lb) spotted yellow pumpkin by the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
The 40-year-old also stole £50,000 from Jacqui Ball, a friend she promised to help invest in art.
Prosecutor Mr David Markham said Gulbenkian, who is from Munich and is married to the sports agent Duarte Gulbenkian - a member of a prominent arts family - used her name to convince her victims that she was a high-value arts broker and to "part with their money".
Southwark Crown Court heard how Gulbenkian spent the money on herself and her family.
She blew £218,000 on shopping, £121,000 on travel, bought luxury items, including a £25,000 Rolex watch and two art pieces worth £56,000, and hired a private charter jet.
'Prolonged distress'
The court heard Gulbenkian was introduced to Hong Kong-based arts company Art Incorporated Limited (AIL) in 2016 and claimed she was able to procure them the Kusama sculpture, entitled Yellow Pumpkin, whose owner is still unknown.
In May 2017, after the sale had been agreed, AIL transferred $1.275m (£982,000) to Gulbenkian's personal bank account but the artwork was never delivered.
Gulbenkian befriended second victim Ms Ball after meeting her at a gym in Battersea, south London when the defendant offered to help Ms Ball by investing her life savings in art.
She deposited £50,000 in January 2018 into Gulbenkian's account, which was spent within a year on travel, dining, shopping and art although Gulbenkian repaid Ms Ball the money through her solicitor after the theft was reported to police.
Judge David Tomlinson jailed Gulbenkian for three-and-a-half years on Thursday. He said: "Both counts on the indictment involve, in comparative terms, thefts of very large sums of money.
"Running through all of this criminality was a sustained obfuscation on your part.
"When AIL and Ms Ball separately tried to get you to deliver on your promise, your treatment of them prolonged the distress."
Gulbenkian has already served the equivalent of a two-year sentence having been arrested in Lisbon under a European arrest warrant and remanded in HMP Bronzefield after being extradited to the UK in December 2020.