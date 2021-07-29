Man jailed after fake Amazon delivery driver gun attack
A man who disguised himself as an Amazon delivery driver to attack his victim with a shotgun has been jailed.
Vincente Forde, 32, arrived at the house in Crystal Palace, south London, wearing a high-vis jacket and carrying an Amazon-labelled parcel, on 13 July 2020.
When the victim opened the door, Forde charged at him with a sawn-off shotgun, but was disarmed.
He was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court to six years and nine months in jail.
During the attack Forde retrieved the shotgun that he had concealed inside his jacket and aimed it towards the man, the court heard.
The victim, who had been at home with his seven-year-old daughter, reacted by grabbing hold of the gun and fighting with Forde.
During the attack Forde repeatedly punched the man, breaking his nose.
The injured man managed to prise the shotgun out of Forde's grip and threw it under a nearby parked car.
Forde was then restrained with the help of some builders working in the area.
Police later recovered the firearm, which had been loaded with two live cartridges.
Forde was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison and the firearm used in the incident was ordered to be destroyed.
He had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited firearm, and possessing a firearm when prohibited.
Andrew Caird, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent householder.
"The victim simply opened his front door to retrieve what he thought was a delivery before he was aggressively set upon by a stranger.
"Given that the shotgun had been loaded, it is incredibly lucky that nobody was fatally injured."