Euro 2020: More people sought over Wembley final disorder
- Published
Police have released 15 more images of people wanted in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Trouble broke out on 11 July both near the stadium and in central London.
Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates before the match.
Seven people from an earlier Met Police appeal have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder, theft, affray and poisoning.
Officers have been examining footage from CCTV and body-worn cameras in an attempt to identify and track down troublemakers.
Some fans - including England centre-back Harry Maguire's father - were injured in the disruption.
Police and the Football Association are reviewing how the match was handled.
