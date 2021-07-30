BBC News

Brixton stabbing: Man, 18, charged with murder

image captionThe stabbing took place near Brixton Tube station

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed near Brixton Tube station.

Shane Jerome, 23, from Thornton Heath, was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:45 BST on 21 July.

Eye witnesses described an attack involving high-end sports cars, people in balaclavas and a quad bike. It is unclear if a music video being filmed nearby, was linked to the attack.

Police charged Brandon Aldon McNeil, from Lambeth, with murder on Friday.

He is also charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

image captionA music video involving two sports cars was being filmed near the attack

Met Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been bailed to return on a date in late August.

A 19-year-old man arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack has been released with no further action.

