Brixton stabbing: Man, 18, charged with murder
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed near Brixton Tube station.
Shane Jerome, 23, from Thornton Heath, was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:45 BST on 21 July.
Eye witnesses described an attack involving high-end sports cars, people in balaclavas and a quad bike. It is unclear if a music video being filmed nearby, was linked to the attack.
Police charged Brandon Aldon McNeil, from Lambeth, with murder on Friday.
He is also charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
Met Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been bailed to return on a date in late August.
A 19-year-old man arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack has been released with no further action.