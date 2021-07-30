Camden Town: Road closures over 'man on fire' outside Tube station
Roads were closed outside a north London Tube station after emergency services responded to reports of a man on fire.
The Met said it was called to Camden Town station at 16:00 BST along with paramedics and fire crews.
A man was found on fire outside the station and the flames were extinguished, police said.
The man was detained under the mental health act and taken to hospital with non life-threatening burns.
Kentish Town Road was closed at the junction of Camden High Street while emergency services responded.
