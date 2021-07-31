Brixton stabbing: Brandon Aldon McNeil charged with murder
- Published
A teenager has appeared in court charged with a fatal stabbing outside a Tube station.
Brandon Aldon McNeil, 18, of Lollard Street, Lambeth, is accused of murdering Shane Jerome on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old from Thornton Heath was pronounced dead outside Brixton Tube station at 20:45 BST.
At Bromley Magistrates' Court, Mr McNeil was also charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
No pleas were heard and he was remanded in custody. He will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been bailed to return on a date in late August, while a 19-year-old man arrested immediately after the attack has been released with no further action.
The family of Mr Jerome are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said.