Alex Scott proud of accent amid criticism from Lord Jones

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image captionThe former Arsenal and England footballer has been presenting the Olympic coverage for the BBC

BBC presenter Alex Scott says she is proud of her London accent after ex-House of Lords member Digby Jones criticised her pronunciation.

Lord Jones tweeted on Friday she "spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her 'g's at the end of a word".

Scott said she was "proud" to be from a working class family in east London.

The tweets were trending throughout Saturday.

Lord Jones added she was "hot on the heels of Beth Rigby at Sky" and Home Secretary Priti Patel and said they should be given elocution lessons.

Responding, former Arsenal and England footballer Scott said: "Any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life" should not allow "judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back".

Lord Jones was educated at Bromsgrove School, a co-educational independent boarding school, while Scott is said to have attended Langdon Park School, a mixed secondary school in Poplar.

He is a former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry and was a Labour transport minister and a member of the House of Lords between 2007 and 2020.

Scott, who has recently been announced as the new host of the BBC's Football Focus, received support from many including colleagues and politicians.

image sourcePA Media
image captionLord Jones was educated at Bromsgrove School, a co-educational independent boarding school

Labour MP Dawn Butler replied telling her to "keep rising" while fellow Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted that regional accents added "to the joy of the Olympics coverage".

Golfer Thomas Bjorn, former footballer Micah Richards and ex-rugby international Will Carling added to the many voices of support, while Arsenal Women tweeted: "Keep being you, AlexScott. Forever proud!"

BBC colleague Eilidh Barbour also defended Scott on Twitter.

She wrote: "This thread is what makes AlexScott such a wonderful role model. Keep rising girl."

