London Underground: Union calls off two 24-hour strikes
- Published
Two strikes on the London Underground have been called off following talks between transport bosses and a union.
Drivers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) were due to walk out for 24 hours on Tuesday and Thursday in a dispute over rotas.
The RMT said the action had been suspended as "we have hammered out enough ground to allow those talks to continue".
However, it warned future strike action was still planned for 24 and 26 August.
Following the announcement, Richard Jones, head of network operations for London Underground, said: "We are confident that the changes we have made to rosters are positive for London Underground train drivers and the services we offer as London recovers from the pandemic.
"We look forward to discussions continuing."