Streatham attack: Terrorist shot at six times by police
A terrorist who went on a stabbing spree in Streatham was shot at six times by armed police before he died, an inquest has heard.
Sudesh Amman, 20, was killed by surveillance officers after the attack in Streatham High Road, south London, on 2 February 2020.
His two victims, a man and a woman, survived their injuries.
The inquest into Amman's death is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice and is expected to last three weeks.
Coroner Mr Justice Hilliard said Amman was arrested in May 2018 on suspicion on terror offences and was later jailed for 40 months.
He served his sentence at HMP Belmarsh and was released on 23 January 2020.
Mr Justice Hillard told jurors there was intelligence he "retained extremist views throughout that time and there were concerns about his release into the community".
After his release, Amman was required to live at a probation hostel in Streatham, with conditions such as a tag and curfew.
He was followed by surveillance officers whenever he left the hostel and they were authorised to carry firearms after he was seen looking at knives, the inquest heard.
'Walking very slowly'
On the day of the attack, Amman made his way to Streatham High Road at 13:25 GMT.
"By 13:50, he (Amman) was walking very slowly, he had a white bag across his chest," the coroner said.
"He was under surveillance by four officers on foot, and other officers were in vehicles on a surrounding road.
"At 13:57, Mr Amman entered a general shop ... which sold, amongst other things, knives."
Amman took a 20cm knife from the shop and then left, jurors heard.
He then stabbed a woman outside the White Lion pub before stabbing a man outside Cash Converters.
A second officer, identified as BX75, opened fire when Amman ran and turned to face the pursuing officers, still holding the knife.
The two officers opened fire five more times and Amman fell to the ground - 62 seconds after he took the knife.
An apparent suicide vest Amman was wearing was found to be fake, the inquest was told.
The inquest continues.