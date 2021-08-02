Anti-Semitism: Teen football fan admits abusing Jewish man
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has admitted racially abusing a Jewish man on the London Underground following England's victory over Ukraine during Euro 2020.
He yelled expletives at the man as he took an escalator at Oxford Circus Tube Station on 4 July.
Highbury Magistrates' Court heard that the boy made the comments because he thought "it might have been funny at the time".
He added: "I now know it was stupid and offensive."
Footage of the incident sparked outrage after it was widely circulated on social media.
Prosecutor Valerie Benjamin told the court the victim was wearing "distinctive Jewish attire" including a skull cap.
She said the victim started filming when he became aware of the defendant and his group of friends staring at him.
The incident was the second time the man had been racially abused that evening, having been threatened by a man on a bus as he made his way to the Tube station, the court heard.
The teenager, a Millwall fan, handed himself into police following an appeal.
His defence barrister told the court that 17-year-old had "made a stupid comment for no reason".
He continued: "He told me 'I've got no problem with anybody, I'm not into religion, it was spur of the moment.'
"I didn't really think through (the comment), it just came out, and I just left and ran'."
The boy will be sentenced on 3 September.
He was granted bail on the condition that he does not attend or loiter outside any stadium where either Millwall or England are playing, and not to attend or loiter outside Wembley Stadium.