Leopold Bennet-Budkinov: Fears grow for missing boy
The disappearance of a 12-year-old boy who has not been seen since Sunday is causing "increasing concern", police have said.
Leopold Bennet-Budkinov left his home in Kilburn, north-west London, at about 16:00 BST. He was not wearing shoes or socks.
He is described as black, 4ft 8ins tall and of slim build with black hair, and was "upset" at the time he walked out.
He is believed to be without money, a phone or any means of getting around.
The Met is asking people to contact the force if Leopold is spotted. He is known to visit the Kilburn and Paddington areas; particularly recreation grounds.
