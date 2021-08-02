Dizzee Rascal: Rapper charged with assaulting woman
Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault, following an incident in south London.
The 36-year-old whose real name is Dylan Mills, was charged after police officers visited an address in Streatham on 8 June.
A woman at the property had suffered minor injuries, but did not need hospital treatment, police said.
Mr Mills, from Sevenoaks in Kent, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 3 September.
The rapper, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours in 2020 for his services to music, is due to perform at South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Park and Lydiard Park on dates in August.
