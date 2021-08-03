Ben Breakwell: Music teacher convicted of 32 sex offences
A former music teacher who had sex with two girls aged 13 and 14 has been convicted of 32 sexual offences.
Ben Breakwell, 40, of Monkgate, York, abused his position at a west London school to engage girls in sexual activity between 2014 and 2017.
Breakwell kissed one victim in a lesson, and possessed indecent images of another, located outside of the UK, Isleworth Crown Court heard.
He remains in custody and will be sentenced on 14 October.
Breakwell's crimes came to light after one of the victims told friends and then her mother. The mother confronted Breakwell who denied deliberately kissing her.
The victim later told police that she felt guilty about what had happened as she had bought him a box of sweets as a thank you present and thought that this may have encouraged him.
'Sexual predator'
In September 2017, the friends of one of the victims approached a member of school staff with suspicions about an inappropriate relationship involving Breakwell.
The school immediately suspended him and police launched an investigation before arresting Breakwell in November 2017.
He was charged with multiple sexual offences in February 2020 and convicted on Monday following a trial.
Det Con Ben Lawrence-Smith urged other potential victims to come forward.
He said: "My thoughts are with the young girls who were betrayed by Breakwell. They have all been incredibly brave and it is their courage in speaking out that has brought him to justice.
"Breakwell deceived and abused these girls and then sought to evade any responsibility for his actions. They were manipulated to the point where some felt it was they who were doing wrong. The fact Breakwell was a teacher only compounds this gross betrayal of trust.
"It is clear that Breakwell was a sexual predator who carefully manipulated these young girls in order to exploit them.
"His victims were very young and he led them to believe they were in love with him, knowing that if they cared for him they were less likely to alert anyone to his crimes."