Streatham terror attack: Sudesh Amman 'told mentor he had changed'
- Published
A terrorist told a mentor he had mended his ways, days before carrying out a knife attack which ended in police shooting him dead, an inquest heard.
Sudesh Amman claimed he "now realised" that those who committed terrorist acts were "pushing people away" from Islam.
Three days later, on 2 February 2020, the 20-year-old was killed by police after he launched a knife attack in Streatham, south London.
Amman injured a man and woman in the attack on Streatham High Road.
Two mentors described being "shocked" and "gobsmacked" by his actions.
The inquest was previously told there had been concerns about his release from HMP Belmarsh on 23 January 2020, part-way through his 40-month sentence for preparing and engaging in acts of terrorism.
The inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that Amman had been provided with support from a practical and a theological mentor, both of whom had seen him following his release from prison.
A report prepared by one of them following his final meeting was read to jurors, which explained that: "He [Amman] said he now realised that people who hurt other people through things like acts of terror were pushing people away from the faith and causing hatred."
Giving evidence, the report's author, known as Witness M, said that day Amman had been "the most relaxed that I'd seen him" in each of their four face-to-face chats, both inside prison and out.
Witness M said: "He was happy to talk, he had no moments where he held back from saying anything and he seemed happy and relieved at being released.
"I took him at his word. He seemed sincere the way he was saying it."
He added he did not feel the need to report anything of concern about Amman, and that he had been shocked when reports of the attack emerged.
A second mentor, known as Witness T, said his duty had been to discuss religious matters with Amman during their only meeting, on 29 January 2020.
Upon learning of the attack, he said: "I was gobsmacked... I was surprised."
The inquest continues.