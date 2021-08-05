Sudesh Amman: Police feared terror attack would be 'when, not if'
Police predicted a convicted terrorist would attack the public upon his release from prison, an inquest heard.
The warning came weeks before Sudesh Amman went on a stabbing spree in Streatham, south London, and was shot dead by police on 2 February, 2020.
Inquest jurors heard MI5 and police officers met on 9 January - two weeks before Amman was automatically released from prison for terror offences.
One officer remarked an attack would be "when, not if".
Jurors at the Royal Courts of Justice previously heard there had been concerns about his release from HMP Belmarsh on 23 January.
Extremism Risk Guidance (ERG) prepared ahead of his release also warned of the risk of Amman staging an attack in public.
On Thursday, more concerns about Amman's release were disclosed to jurors.
Carina Heckroodt, of the Probation Service, said she attended the Joint Operational Team (JOT) meeting with police and MI5 to discuss Amman on 9 January.
In a witness statement she said: "During this JOT, the police said that Amman was a high threat and that an attack would be when, not if."
Ms Heckroodt also said Amman was considered to be "high threat" and it was "suspected he would use a knife to carry out an attack".
She denied it was a "missed opportunity" not to recall Amman to prison on 31 January after he was spotted by surveillance officers buying items later used to fashion a fake suicide belt.
On 2 February Amman launched a 62-second knife attack on Streatham High Road.
A man and a woman, who were stabbed by Amman with a stolen knife, both survived their injuries.
The inquest continues.