Streatham attack: CCTV of Sudesh Amman's final moments shown at inquest
- Published
The final seconds of the Streatham knife attacker's life have been shown at his inquest.
Sudesh Amman, 20, was killed by armed surveillance officers after he stabbed two people on Streatham High Road, south London, on 2 February 2020.
Footage played to jurors showed him charging at police before being shot.
One witness, who filmed the incident from a bus, muttered: "This ain't real, this ain't real," as Amman was shot in front of him.
Jurors at the Royal Courts of Justice saw video taken from CCTV cameras and public transport cameras, police body-worn footage, and members of the public.
It showed Amman's journey from his probation hostel in Streatham to the spot where he would be killed.
Footage then showed Amman spending about 10 seconds lying on his back and flailing his arms and legs wildly before he stopped moving.
A police officer sent to the scene could be heard shouting: "He's got a vest - move away."
The moment a bomb disposal expert arrived on scene, patting down Amman's body and carefully removing his hoax suicide belt, was also shown to the jury.
The inquest was previously told there had been concerns about the 20-year-old's imminent release from HMP Belmarsh, which happened on 23 January 2020, part-way through a 40-month sentence for preparing and engaging in acts of terrorism.
Jurors have also heard that both the police and MI5 decided against arresting Amman two days before the Streatham attack, in which a man and a woman were injured.
The inquest continues.