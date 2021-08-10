Victoria station: One dead and two injured in bus crash
- Published
A woman has died in a crash between two buses outside Victoria train station in central London.
The victim, a pedestrian aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the crash at 08:25 BST, the Metropolitan Police said.
Two other people were treated for minor injuries at a bus stand outside Victoria station.
The woman's next of kin have yet to be informed.
