Harrods stabbing: Murder accused 'asked friend to take blame'
- Published
A man accused of murdering a student in a botched knife robbery for his £34,000 watch asked his friend to take the blame, a court has heard.
Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, and a friend were attacked by two men as they walked through an alley in Knightsbridge, west London, on 5 December 2019.
Mr Al-Araimi, was stabbed in the chest. He collapsed and died near the Harrods Christmas tree.
Badir Al-Nazi, 24, and Arseboon Dilbaro, 23, deny his murder.
Prosecutors say the defendants went out looking for victims to rob and found Mr Al-Araimi, who was wearing a £34,000 Patek Philippe watch, and Nasser Kanoo, who had a £7,000 Rolex.
Mr Al-Nazi has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and having a knife, but claims he did not mean to stab the King's College student, who had been out for dinner with Mr Kanoo, now 22, who was also stabbed.
The pair also deny wounding Mr Kanoo with intent to do him grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted robbery, while Mr Dilbaro further denies having a knife.
Mr Al-Nazi said he had wanted an apology after an Arabic insult was shouted at him when he asked for a cigarette.
At Inner London Crown Court his co-defendant Mr Dilbaro told jurors it was Mr Al-Nazi who had stabbed both men.
He said Mr Al-Nazi grabbed the student's jacket or shirt by the neck before being "overcome with rage" when Mr Al-Araimi fought back.
He said he saw Mr Al-Nazi "swinging" at the student but did not see the knife until he handed it to him after the alleged attack.
He told jurors he "can't even explain" CCTV footage of himself "punching out" at Mr Kanoo.
Mr Dilbaro said Mr Al-Nazi later told him he had acted because "he was violated" or "disrespected", and the following day asked him to "take the rap for it".
He said he fled to Egypt because he was "scared of Badir" and "scared of getting arrested", but returned to the UK to "clear my name".
He claimed he was repeatedly threatened by his co-defendant after his arrest when they were being held in custody on remand.
"He said: 'If you snitch, I will kill you," Mr Dilbaro told jurors.
The trial continues.