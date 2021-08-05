Holborn crash: Doctor killed in HGV collision 'was on way to patients'
A children's doctor killed in a collision with a HGV "died on her way to her patients", her family has said.
Emergency services found Dr Marta Krawiec, 41, with serious injuries after the collision in Theobalds Road, Holborn, on 4 August.
Despite treatment, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries. No arrests have been made.
Dr Krawiec worked as a paediatrician at a clinic in Clapham.
In a statement, Dr Krawiec's parents said: "Marta lived helping other people every day. She died on the way to her patients.
"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved daughter and sister.
"We thank all the witnesses who are helping people in their investigation."
