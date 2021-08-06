BBC News

Stratford stabbing: Murder investigation after knife attack

Published
image sourceStephen McKay

A man has been killed and another injured in a double stabbing in east London.

It happened in the early hours, on Henniker Road in Stratford.

One man, 23, was stabbed in the neck and died at the scene. A 19-year-old is in hospital in a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have opened a murder investigation; no arrests have been made. The men's families have been told.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.