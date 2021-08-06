Declan Donnelly allegedly targeted by car thief ring
- Published
TV presenter Declan Donnelly's Range Rover was targeted by a ring of luxury car thieves, a court has heard.
The 45-year-old's car was allegedly among high-value vehicles worth about £750,000 that were targeted by the group between January and June.
Police were called to the Saturday Night Takeaway co-host's west London home on 6 April while his wife Ali Astall and daughter Isla were asleep.
The would-be thieves fled without the vehicle, Kingston Crown Court heard.
The star's family were unaware of the attempted break-in until they were later told by police.
His co-presenter, Ant McPartlin, 45, used to live in the same road but moved out after his split from Lisa Armstrong.
Ellis Glynne, 29, Connor Murray, 21, Perry Ogle, 23, Ryan Crafts, 28, Vinothkumar Ratnam, 37, from Egham, Surrey, Charlie Kavanagh, 26, Tommy Hutchinson, 18, from Feltham, and Alfie Chandler, 18, are charged with conspiracy to steal "luxury motor vehicles" between 16 January and 9 July.
Mr Crafts, from Wokingham, Berkshire, and Mr Kavanagh, from Ashford, Surrey, entered not guilty pleas to the charge, while the other defendants are yet to be arraigned.
Mr Glynne, from Camberley, Surrey, and Mr Murray face a separate count of conspiracy to burgle over the attempted robbery of a cash machine from a Brentford convenience store between 25 January and 7 February of last year.
Mr Murray, from Hounslow, is further charged with theft of a van, along with Tyler Smallworth, 20, also from Hounslow, who appeared in court earlier to deny the charge.
A 10th man, Jack Foley, 24, from Egham, Surrey, denied conspiracy to burgle with Mr Glynne, Mr Murray, Mr Ogle and Mr Chandler, both from Hounslow, who have not entered pleas.
The five men are alleged to have plotted to steal 11 electric bikes from Velospeed, in Thatcham, Berkshire, between 14 June and 17 June.
Judge Sarah Plaschkes QC set a trial date of 4 January.
She remanded Mr Glynne and Mr Murray in custody, while the other defendants were released on bail ahead of a further plea hearing on 1 September.