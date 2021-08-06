Wood Green stabbing: Man and police officers attacked in north London
- Published
Two police officers and another man have been attacked in north London.
The Metropolitan Police said they were called to an address in Noel Park Road in Wood Green on Friday evening after concerns about residents' safety.
A 61-year-old man was stabbed, a police officer was slashed and second officer was assaulted. All three are in hospital.
It is not thought to be terrorism related and three people have been arrested, police said.
Police said they were called to the area at about 19.20 BST on Friday.
A man approached the police officers in a communal area and assaulted them, as well as the man, 61, who was with them.
One of the officers suffered non-life-threatening slash injuries. The man suffered stab injuries and police are waiting for an update on his condition.
In a statement, the Met said: "One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and two other people were subsequently arrested as part of the investigation. All three remain in custody.
"A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue to establish a motive, although at this stage it is not thought to be terrorism-related.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 2347/05Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".