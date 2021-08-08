Wood Green stabbing: Man charged with social worker attack
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a social worker and two police officers were attacked.
The social worker was stabbed multiple times during a welfare visit to a home in Noel Park Road in Wood Green, north London, on Friday evening.
Sulai Bukhari, 33, of Noel Park Road, was also charged with two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The officers, who were also assaulted, have left hospital while the 61-year-old social worker's condition has been described as non-life changing.
Mr Bukhari was arrested on Friday at his home address and remains in police custody after being charged on Sunday morning.
Two other men arrested in connection with the same incident have been released under investigation, the Met Police said.