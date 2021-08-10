Trafalgar Square hosts National Gallery open-air artwork exhibition
Paintings including Botticelli's Venus and Mars and Gainsborough's Mr and Mrs Andrews are part of an open-air art exhibition in Trafalgar Square.
The reproductions outside the National Gallery, which are the same size as the originals inside, will be on display until the beginning of September.
Members of the public are able to use one of the 30 easels set up in the square to create their own masterpiece.
Works by Van Gogh, Bermejo, Titian and Bronzino are also on display.
The installation in Trafalgar Square is part of Westminster Council's Inside Out Festival - a celebration of art and culture that aims to encourage visitors back into London's West End.
It has been included in Art of London's "augmented reality" art trail, which begins just outside the gallery before weaving through London's West End.