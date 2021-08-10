BBC News

Trafalgar Square hosts National Gallery open-air artwork exhibition

image captionThe Bermejo masterpiece St Michael Triumphs over the Devil is widely considered the most important early Spanish painting in Britain

Paintings including Botticelli's Venus and Mars and Gainsborough's Mr and Mrs Andrews are part of an open-air art exhibition in Trafalgar Square.

The reproductions outside the National Gallery, which are the same size as the originals inside, will be on display until the beginning of September.

Members of the public are able to use one of the 30 easels set up in the square to create their own masterpiece.

Works by Van Gogh, Bermejo, Titian and Bronzino are also on display.

image captionVan Gogh painted five versions of Sunflowers using "three shades of yellow and nothing else"
image captionGainsborough's Mr and Mrs Andrews was virtually unseen until the 1920s, when it was exhibited in Ipswich
image captionAn area in Frances Andrews' lap is "reserved" - meaning something else was likely to have been due to be painted in later, such as a child, some needlework or a dog
image captionSwords, betrayals and lots of bare flesh - a little like Game of Thrones
image captionOne for the Picasso fans?

The installation in Trafalgar Square is part of Westminster Council's Inside Out Festival - a celebration of art and culture that aims to encourage visitors back into London's West End.

It has been included in Art of London's "augmented reality" art trail, which begins just outside the gallery before weaving through London's West End.

