Man arrested after pensioner knocked unconscious in Carshalton
A van driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a woman in her 80s was left in a life-threatening condition.
Police were called at about 10:00 BST on Monday to High Street, Carshalton, to reports of a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a van.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and driving without due care and attention.
The unconscious woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
The arrested man remains in custody at a police station in south London.
