Blockbusters on Trafalgar Square big screen aim to woo film fans
Free screenings of six major blockbusters will take place in London's Trafalgar Square to try to encourage people back to the cinema.
Rocks, Skyfall, Mary Poppins, Star Wars: A New Hope, Paddington 2 and Bend It Like Beckham will all be shown on a big outdoor screen later this month.
They have been organised by Sadiq Khan for his Let's Do London campaign.
London's mayor said he wanted "to remind everyone of the joy of getting together to watch a film".
The six films have been chosen because they were either made or were set in the capital.
They will be shown between 26 and 29 August with 1,500 free tickets being made available for each screening.
One-hundred-and-fifty tickets for the Saturday and Sunday screenings, which will include matinee and evening showings, will be for key workers.
A short film showcasing emerging film talent and a trailer celebrating the joys of going to the cinema will be shown before each film.
Mr Khan, who has partnered with Luna Cinema for the screenings, said the pandemic had been "incredibly challenging for the whole [film] industry".
"TV and boxsets helped so many of us through lockdown, but with cinemas opening their doors again and big screens installed in public spaces, I'm joining with industry leaders to encourage everyone to get Back to the Big Screen," he said.
