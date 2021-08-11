Chingford stabbing: Two boys held after man killed in street
- Published
Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in an east London street.
It is believed that James Markham, 45, died after he confronted a group of youths in Churchill Terrace, Chingford, at about 18:20 BST on Monday.
The Met said one teenager had been held on suspicion of murder while another was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Both remain in custody at an east London police station, the force added.
Officers found Mr Markham fatally injured after they were called to the street over reports of a disturbance.
He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.
'Beyond shocking'
A post-mortem examination found that Mr Markham died from a stab wound to the lung.
Det Insp John Marriott said: "We believe that James confronted a group of youths causing a disturbance and was stabbed as a result.
"The brutality of this response is beyond shocking and our thoughts are with James' family who have been left devastated by their loss."
He added that the arrests were "a significant development" but appealed for anyone with information about what happened to contact police.