Privately owned e-scooters 'should be legal on roads'
- Published
A woman whose partner died after he fell from an e-scooter believes that privately owned devices should be legal to use on roads, in spite of his death.
Tony Mumford, 53, died a week after he was found injured in Twickenham, south-west London, on 15 July.
Cheryl Evans said Mr Mumford had been "over the moon" when she gave him his e-scooter, which he had used every day.
She added that privately owned ones should be legalised, although "everyone should wear a helmet on them".
It is currently only legal to use rental e-scooters in London in certain parts of the capital, as part of a trial.
Privately owned e-scooters should only be used on private land and not on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements.
Ms Evans said since rental e-scooters could now be hired, then "privately owned scooters should be legalised".
She described the devices as "a great way of getting from A to B, without using petrol and without having to walk".
However, she added that safety equipment, particularly helmets, should be made mandatory for riders.
"You should always wear proper trousers, proper shoes... and a helmet to protect your brain because they do go at quite a speed," she said.
Describing the loss of her partner, Ms Evans said she wished "things were different" and medics could have saved him.
"We had fun while it lasted... I just wish I had him longer so we could have grown old together."