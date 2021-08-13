Kadian Nelson: Man who raped girl on her way to school jailed
A man who kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl as she made her way to school has received a 20-year sentence.
Kadian Nelson forced her into an alley in Mitcham, south-west London, on 3 November, Kingston Crown Court heard.
The girl was speaking to a friend on the phone when Nelson placed a hand "incredibly tightly" around her mouth.
Nelson was chased off mid-attack after a girl, 10, saw him snatch his victim. He was caught after being recognised in footage put on social media.
Prosecutor Nneka Akudolu said the defendant had been "prowling around" while wearing a pair of rubber gloves shortly before he grabbed his victim.
"The call was still connected to her friend and the girl could be heard saying to the defendant: 'I'll pay you, take all my money, take all my belongings, just leave me alone'," Ms Akudolu said.
The 13-year-old girl appeared at the hearing to read her impact statement. She said the attack had affected her "ability to do very simple everyday things now, such as go to school or be able to be independent".
'What are you doing?'
The court was told how a 10-year-old girl "fortuitously" saw the teenager being snatched.
After calling police, she and her sister stepped into the alleyway and shouted "what are you doing with her?" and he ran off.
Nelson, from Tooting, previously pleaded guilty to rape, kidnap and threats to kill.
The court heard he had previous convictions for drugs offences and making threats with an offensive weapon. In mitigation, Nelson's solicitor said the 26-year-old had no previous convictions for sexual offences.
Judge John Lodge gave Nelson a sentence made up of a 12-year jail term and an extension period of eight years, adding that "this shameful and shocking incident could have been even worse" but for the intervention of the two witnesses.