Notting Hill: Murder arrest over woman's stab death at home
- Published
Related Topics
A woman, thought to be in her 70s, has died after being stabbed at her west London home.
Police were called at about 14:10 BST on Saturday following reports of a disturbance at a property on St Luke's Road, Notting Hill.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment to a minor injury.
The woman's next of kin has been informed, police say.
A crime scene remains in place at the property
"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene," the Met said.
"A woman - believed aged in her 70s - was found inside an address suffering stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.