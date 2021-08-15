Four injured in suspected shooting in Camden
Four people have been treated in hospital after a suspected shooting in London.
Police, including firearms officers, were deployed to Clarence Gardens, Camden, at about 22:10 BST on Saturday following reports of shots being fired.
Two women were treated by paramedics at the scene for suspected gunshot wounds before being taken to hospital.
A man and a woman later attended hospital with similar injuries, police said.
There have been no arrests in connection with the incident which is not being treated as terror-related, according to Metropolitan Police.
A crime scene remains in place and an investigation is continuing, the force adds.
A Section 60 Order, which gives police extra stop-and-search powers, was put in place overnight for the Camden borough.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the incident, has been asked to contact the Metropolitan force.