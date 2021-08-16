Notting Hill: Man charged with murder of 76-year-old woman
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 76-year-old woman stabbed to death in her west London home.
Police found Bella Nicandro with stab injuries following reports of a disturbance at her house on St Luke's Road, Notting Hill, at about 14:10 BST on Saturday.
Despite treatment, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
Aaron Cook, 23, of St Luke's Road, was charged with her murder.
He will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday afternoon.
Det Ch Supt Owain Richards said: "I know the death of Bella Nicandro will have caused a great deal of shock and distress for the local community in Notting Hill
"Officers will be carrying out increased patrols during the next few days to provide a reassuring presence."