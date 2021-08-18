Paul Conte: Body found in search for missing kickboxer
A body has been found in the search for a kickboxing instructor who had not been seen since Sunday.
Paul Conte, 21, had autism and ADHD and his disappearance was out of character as "he doesn't like change", his family said.
Mr Conte had been walking home from a party in Barnes, south-west London when he vanished.
The Met's marine unit recovered the body from the Thames on Wednesday morning.
Police have notified Mr Conte's family.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained.