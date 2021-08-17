James Markham killing: Boy, 14, in court on Chingford murder charge
A 14-year-old boy has appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murdering a married father who was stabbed to death outside his home in north-east London.
James Markham, 45, was killed on 9 August after confronting youths who were shouting at his daughter outside their home in Chingford.
The teenager appeared by video link on Tuesday also charged with possessing a knife in public.
He spoke only to confirm his name and age.
The court heard Mr Markham received two stab wounds, one to the left hand side which was the fatal injury, and another to his neck.
The boy has been further charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO), and remains in youth detention ahead of a plea hearing on 2 November.
