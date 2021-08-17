Gang jailed for murder and dismembering body
Five men have been jailed for their part in murdering a drug dealer, and dismembering the body of another man.
Accomplished jazz musician William Algar, 53, known as Blaise, was killed and chopped up in his Barnes home.
Days later, Ebrima Cham, 35, was also killed in a "frenzied attack" at a flat in Hounslow, on 19 December 2019.
Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 19, Janayo Lucima, 19, Zimele Dube, 33, Simon Emmons, 40 and Marc Harding, 45 were jailed at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
Both Dawuda-Wodu and Emmons were given life sentences with a minimum of 31 years for the murder of Mr Cham and perverting the course of justice in relation to Mr Algar.
Dube was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 28 years for murdering Mr Cham.
The body of Mr Algar, also known as 'Blaise', was found in January 2020.
Mr Algar, who suffered with mental health-related issues and drug misuse, was last seen alive on 1 December 2019, when he was seen on CCTV cycling in Barnes in south-west London.
He was wearing clothes which parts of his body were later recovered in.
Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said the attack on Mr Algar was "of extraordinary viciousness beyond anger".
He told jurors it was "frenzied" and "the work of borderline psychopathic proportions".
Before his death, Mr Algar had fallen out with the Dawuda-Wodu, described as a drug-dealing gangster, over money.
Dawuda-Wodu had bullied Mr Algar and threatened to kill his cat, which was never found.
No-one has been held accountable for his murder. Police said the investigation into Mr Algar's murder remains open and would be subject to periodic review.
Emmons' phone was allegedly used to research dissolving a body in acid - mirroring a plot from the Breaking Bad television series.
Mr Algar's body was dismembered with a "Rambo knife" in the bathtub of his home before his arms and legs were buried in a nearby nature reserve.
Police found his head and torso at his home address a month later after he was reported missing by his mother.
Lucima and Harding were sentenced to three years and three months for their role in the dismemberment and disposing of body parts.
Lucima, who is 19-years-old, will see out his sentence in a Young Offenders Institution.
The clean-up operation was interrupted by the impromptu decision to attack Mr Cham, the court heard.
Mr Cham, who was known as the "Brim Reaper", had allegedly robbed Dube of drugs four times and had fallen out with Emmons.
Emmons, Dube and Dawuda-Wodu travelled to Mr Cham's home and stabbed him 11 times in a "ferocious and frenzied attack", Mr Aylett said.
Mr Cham was killed in "an orgy of violence" which was launched as he lay sleeping, prosecutors said.
Pathologist Dr Randall told the court that more than one knife may have been used.
Emma Currie, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "These men have put two families through the most painful of experiences for the sake of drug conflicts. Their actions were violent, calculated and have tormented these families.
"I hope these convictions provide some sense of justice to the family and friends of William Algar and Ebrima Cham."