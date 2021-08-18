Stratford death: Woman falls from building after man arrested
A woman has died after falling from a block of flats soon after a man had been arrested at the same address in east London.
The man was taken into custody after police were called to the block in International Way, Stratford, at 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
Just over an hour later a woman fell from the building. She was treated by officers and paramedics but died.
The Met said inquiries into what had happened were "ongoing".
The force was first called to the building, close to the Westfield Stratford shopping centre, over reports of "an offence" and the man was subsequently arrested.
There were then reports of a woman having fallen from a height at the building shortly before 17:40.
Officers who were at the scene gave her first aid and called paramedics but she was pronounced dead shortly after. Her next of kin have been informed.
The Met said it had contacted the Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct about what happened "as is routine in these circumstances".