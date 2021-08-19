Camden barbecue shooting: Three arrests made
Three people have been arrested after a shooting at a crowded barbecue in north London that left four people injured.
Firearms officers went to Clarence Gardens, Camden, on Saturday night after three females - aged 17, 19 and 73 - and a 28-year-old man, were shot.
On Wednesday, a 17-year old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.
It came the day after a man, 22, was held on suspicion of the same offence.
The 16-year-old was also held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and robbery, while the 17-year-old was additionally detained on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.
All three remain in custody.
Five unknown males "indiscriminately discharged a firearm" at the barbecue, according to the Metropolitan Police.
One of those injured in the shooting has been discharged from hospital. The condition of the three people who remain in hospital is not thought to be life-threatening.
Police have said they were not the intended targets of the shooting.