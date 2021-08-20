Streatham terror attack: Opportunity missed to stop Sudesh Amman
A terror attack may have been prevented had the perpetrator been recalled to prison after buying items used to fake a suicide belt, an inquest has found.
Sudesh Amman was killed by surveillance officers following the attack in Streatham, south London, last February.
The 20-year-old stabbed two victims, both of whom survived, shortly after being released from jail.
HM Prison and Probation Service could have recalled Amman to jail, the Royal Courts of Justice inquest jury found.
The purchases of parcel tape, aluminium foil and soft drinks in plastic bottles were used in the past to make hoax suicide vests, the jury found.
