Kingston murder inquiry as man found stabbed

Published
image sourceTyler Young
image captionA crime scene remains in place near around Clarence Stret

A man has been stabbed to death in south London, prompting a murder investigation.

A man in his 20s was found with a stab wound in his chest by officers called to a disturbance in Clarence Street, Kingston, at 03:45 BST.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead. His next of kin are yet to be informed.

A 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

image sourceTyler Young
image captionPolice are still trying to contact the family of the victim

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

A crime scene remains in place in the area, which covers a large bus terminal in Cromwell Road.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

