Stamford Hill attack: Man punched in alleged anti-Semitic incident
Police are investigating an alleged racist attack after a Jewish man was assaulted in an apparent unprovoked attack, in north London.
The 64-year-old victim was attacked on Stamford Hill at about 20.30 BST on Wednesday, police said.
Shomrim, a local neighbourhood watch, said the man was knocked unconscious and left with a broken ankle.
Footage shared by the group on social media shows a man in Orthodox Jewish dress being punched by another man.
The Met Police said: "Officers have spoken with the 64 year-old victim and inquiries remain ongoing."
No arrests have been made.
