Camden barbecue shooting: Police arrest fifth man
A fifth person has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a crowded barbecue in north London that left four people injured.
Firearms officers went to Clarence Gardens, Camden, on 14 August after three females - aged 17, 19 and 73 - and a 28-year-old man, were shot.
Police said a group of men "indiscriminately discharged a firearm" at the crowd.
On Friday police arrested a man, 21, on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police had previously arrested two men - both aged 22 - and two teenagers aged 16 and 17 on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent.
The 16-year-old was also held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and robbery.
The 17-year-old was additionally detained on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.
All five have been bailed until mid-September while the investigation continues.
One of those injured in the shooting has been discharged from hospital. The condition of the three people who remain in hospital is not thought to be life-threatening.
Police have said they were not the intended targets of the shooting, which they believe to be gang-related.