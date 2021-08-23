Westminster double murder: Victims named as police hunt continues
- Published
Two people stabbed to death in Westminster have been named by police, who have launched a manhunt for 49-year-old Lee Peacock.
Sharon Pickles, 45, was pronounced dead at a home in Ashbridge Street at 21:30 BST on Thursday.
In the early hours of Friday, Clinton Ashmore, 59, was found stabbed at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent. Both had been stabbed in the neck.
Police believe the murders are linked and that Mr Peacock knew the victims.
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him.
"I would urge anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 999.
"If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but to contact police as soon as possible."