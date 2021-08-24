Man wanted over further alleged anti-Semitic attacks
- Published
A man who is alleged to have carried out a racist attack on a Jewish man is wanted by police over further anti-Semitic assaults.
A man was seen on CCTV hitting and pushing a 64-year-old man on his way to a synagogue in Stamford Hill, north London, at 20:30 on Wednesday.
Earlier the same day, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle, and a 14-year-old boy was attacked.
Police said they think there is another victim who is yet to come forward.
The man attacked on his way to the synagogue was knocked unconscious and needed hospital treatment for facial injuries and a broken foot.
The other victims are not thought to be seriously injured.
No arrests have been made and the assaults are being treated as hate crimes.
Witnesses to the unprovoked attacks on Cavenove Road and Holmdale Terrace are being asked to contact the police.