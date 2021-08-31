Hounslow death: Boy arrested on suspicion of murder
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in west London.
Mehmood Shamshi was found with a serious head injury on Staines Road, Hounslow, just before 01:00 BST on Wednesday. Police believe he had been assaulted several hours earlier.
The 61-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. He died on Saturday.
Police have asked for any potential witnesses to contact them.
