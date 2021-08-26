Tower Hamlets Cemetery death: Police name attack victim
The victim of a suspected homophobic murder in Tower Hamlets has been named as Ranjith Kakanamalage.
The 50-year-old, also known as "Roy", was discovered in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, Mile End, on 16 August.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, but later released on police bail.
Mr Kakanamalage had lived in Tower Hamlets for many years, police said.
Police are advising locals to "prioritise their personal safety" in the area by "being aware of their surroundings, avoiding listening to loud music, and avoiding dimly-lit areas where possible".
Police said they suspected the attack was "homophobically motivated".
Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett said: "This is a horrific murder and my thoughts are with Ranjith's family and loved ones.
"Whilst such incidents are thankfully still very rare in London, I want to reassure that community that my officers and specialist detectives are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.
"I also want to be really clear that there is no place, at all, in London for any form of hate crime and the Met is absolutely committed to tackling it and supporting victims."
Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park was one of London's "Magnificent Seven" cemeteries, which were opened during the 19th Century as the capital's population expanded rapidly.
Burials stopped in 1966 and it has since been turned into a park and nature reserve.